India launches ₹10,000cr Biopharma SHAKTI mission to boost biopharma sector Feb 10, 2026

India just launched the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI mission, aiming to build a domestic ecosystem and position India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, with the funding spread over the next five years.

The goal? Build up our own ecosystem for making advanced medicines—like biologics and biosimilars—so we rely less on expensive imports and grab a bigger slice of the world market.