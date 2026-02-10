India launches ₹10,000cr Biopharma SHAKTI mission to boost biopharma sector
India just launched the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI mission, aiming to build a domestic ecosystem and position India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, with the funding spread over the next five years.
The goal? Build up our own ecosystem for making advanced medicines—like biologics and biosimilars—so we rely less on expensive imports and grab a bigger slice of the world market.
What are biologics and biosimilars?
Biologics are next-level medicines made from living cells—they include things like vaccines and special proteins that treat tough diseases.
Biosimilars are basically lookalike versions of these drugs that work just as well as the originals.
This mission is all about helping India make more of these essential treatments at home.
The plan includes setting up new research institutes, upgrading existing ones, and creating 1,000 clinical trial sites to speed up drug development.
Plus, India's drug approval process will get an upgrade for quicker access to life-changing meds—especially for diseases like cancer or autoimmune disorders where traditional drugs often fall short.