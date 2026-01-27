India needs its own AI, not just Western tech
EY India's Rajnish Gupta says it's time for India to build its own AI that truly gets our culture.
He suggests the government should open up more data so we can create "sovereign AI."
As he puts it, "One of the big things which we could do a little more in India is make a lot of data available publicly."
Why does this matter?
Many popular LLMs today are shaped by Western views and often miss out on Indian languages, traditions, and ways of thinking.
Gupta believes our tech should reflect who we are: "We have our own culture. We have our own languages, our own nuances."
What's the plan?
Gupta compares this push to how Aadhaar and UPI became uniquely Indian digital tools—built for us, by us.
"Don't tinker with this," Gupta advised. "If you don't license, don't create frictions, don't introduce any new taxes... and just let them operate, then I think somebody sitting over here will create something."
The IndiaAI Mission—with over ₹10,000 crore and 40,000 GPUs—is already in motion to help make homegrown AI a reality.