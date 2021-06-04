Home / News / Science News / India-specific iQOO Z3's variants and color options tipped
India-specific iQOO Z3's variants and color options tipped

iQOO Z3 5G to be available in two color variants

Ahead of its launch in India on June 8, tipster Debayan Roy has revealed the key variant details and colorways of the iQOO Z3 5G. As per the tip-off, the handset will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. A 6GB/128GB model may be introduced at a later stage. Moreover, it will be available in shades of Nebula (red) and Ace Black.

Design and display

It has a fingerprint sensor on the side

The iQOO Z3 5G, which debuted in China in March, features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

The phone offers a 16MP front camera

The iQOO Z3 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it supports 55W fast-charging

The iQOO Z3 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 768G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO 1.0 and houses a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z3 5G: India pricing

iQOO Z3's pricing and availability details in India will be announced at the time of its launch on June 8. In China, it falls in the price-range of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,800).

