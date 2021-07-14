Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset
OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset

OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset
OPPO Reno6 5G to debut as India’s first Dimensity 900-powered smartphone

OPPO is all geared up to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones in India on July 14 (today). In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the vanilla Reno6 5G model will be the first handset in India to be powered by a Dimensity 900 processor. To recall, the Reno6 line-up went official in China in May this year. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a triple camera module. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 156.8x72.1x7.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Information

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno6 5G bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone supports 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and houses a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 5G: Pricing

The pricing details of the OPPO Reno6 series in India will be announced at the July 14 launch event. For reference, in China, the Reno6 5G costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

