India's 1st AI impact summit is on: What to expect

Expect major announcements: Google is investing $15 billion in India's AI infrastructure. There's also a push for new US-India fiber-optic connections and a $1.1 billion Indian government fund to boost local startups—with thousands more GPUs coming soon.

Focus on practical AI and its real-world applications

The spotlight is on practical AI—like the BharatGen Param2 model that supports 22 Indian languages—and "small AI" tools that work even on basic devices or with slow internet.

The summit will dig into how these innovations could help solve real issues in healthcare, farming, climate change, and business productivity.

With global leaders in the room, it's all about making tech work for everyone—not just the big players.