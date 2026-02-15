India's 1st global AI summit kicks off tomorrow

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi from February 16-20, bringing together 70 standout finalists from three big challenges—AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi. These projects were picked from over 4,650 entries across more than 60 countries.

Over 200,000 people expected to attend Expect a huge crowd—over 200,000 people from more than 100 countries, including everyone from farmers and grassroots workers to top tech leaders.

The summit covers a massive space with over 300 exhibitors sharing their latest ideas.

Notable leaders attending the event Leaders from around the world will be there, including CEOs like Sundar Pichai and Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation.

More than 50 international ministers and the UN Secretary General are also joining in.

Prime Minister Modi will headline the main session on February 19.