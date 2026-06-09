India's CERT-In warns Chrome users on Windows Mac Linux

Use About Google Chrome to update

If your Chrome isn't updated to versions older than 148.0.7778.216/217 on Windows, 148.0.7778.215/216 on Mac, or 148.0.7778.215 on Linux, you're vulnerable to these attacks, caused by flaws across multiple Chrome components, including the GPU and browser extensions.

Hackers can trick you with shady web links to exploit these issues, so CERT-In says: head to "About Google Chrome" in the Help menu and update right away to stay protected!