India's IT ministry releases DEPA handbook securing AI training data
India's IT ministry just released a new handbook called DEPA, designed to help share data securely for AI training.
Built with the iSPIRT Foundation, it's all about making sure India can reach its AI goals without risking people's privacy.
As IT Secretary S Krishnan put it, "India's AI ambitions must be matched by the ability to use data responsibly and securely," and MeitY is committed to taking the framework forward.
DEPA enables secure international AI collaboration
DEPA lays out clear rules for how data can be shared, mixing contracts, privacy controls, and tech safeguards so everyone knows where the data comes from and how it's used.
Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood highlighted that with DEPA, even international teams can safely collaborate on AI projects.
The hope is this move will boost India's role in global AI while keeping its information safe and transparent.