Infinix 40X1 Android TV launched in India at Rs. 20,000

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 05:14 pm
As the latest addition to its X1 series of Android TVs, Infinix has launched a new 40-inch model in India. It joins the existing 32-inch and 43-inch variants. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the television comes with a bezel-less design, a Full-HD display, 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, a MediaTek processor, and Google Assistant support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV boasts an Epic 2.0 Image Engine

The Infinix 40X1 TV features a bezel-less design and packs 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio support. It has a 40-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED screen with 350-nits of brightness, HDR10 and HLG support, as well as EyeCare technology. The television is also equipped with an Epic 2.0 Image Engine which enhances the overall picture quality.

Internals

It runs on Android TV 9.0

The Infinix 40X1 is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android TV 9.0. In terms of connectivity, the television offers support for three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, and an Ethernet slot. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

Features

It has built-in Chromecast and Google Play Store

The Infinix 40X1 provides a range of features, including built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Google Play Store. It also supports OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. The TV comes bundled with an "all-in-one" smart remote control with Google Assistant hot key and dedicated buttons for popular OTT platforms.

Information

Infinix 40X1: Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix 40X1 is priced at Rs. 19,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. However, the exact sale date has not been revealed yet.

