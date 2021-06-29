Infinix's concept phone can change colors, fully-charge in 10 minutes
Infinix Mobiles has unveiled its Concept Phone 2021, which was formerly believed to debut as the Infinix ZERO X. The smartphone boasts of color-changing technology on the rear panel and can recharge from 0-100% in under 10 minutes thanks to industry-leading 160W fast wired charging. It also features an 88-degree curved display and a 135mm periscope lens on the rear. Here's our roundup.
First, have look at the Infinix Concept Phone 2021
It features the first dual color-changing back panel
The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 flaunts a punch-hole cut-out with 'waterfall' curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. The rear panel uses a combination of electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to change colors. For instance, it will transform from silver to blue when receiving an incoming call or show green animation while charging.
The phone offers support for 60x digital zoom
The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.
Just 10 minutes and the phone is 100% charged
The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 160W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. With the ultra-fast wired charging, the device is touted to go from 0-100% within 10 minutes.
Here's a demo of 160W wired fast-charging
Infinix Concept Phone 2021: Availability
Since this is a concept device, Infinix seems to have no immediate plans to launch a handset based on the Concept Phone 2021. However, it may offer some of the premium features with future flagship smartphones.