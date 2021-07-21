Home / News / Technology News / Infinix HOT 10 PLAY gets a 3GB/32GB model in India
Technology

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY gets a 3GB/32GB model in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 11:56 am
Infinix HOT 10 PLAY gets a 3GB/32GB model in India
Infinix HOT 10 PLAY's 3GB/32GB variant launched at Rs. 8,000

Infinix Mobile has introduced a new variant for its HOT 10 PLAY smartphone, which was launched in India in April. The latest model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 and joins the existing 4GB/64GB version. The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY has a 6.82-inch display, dual rear cameras, a Helio G35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

In this article
Design and display

It bears an HD+ LCD screen

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY measures 171.82x77.96x8.9mm

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269ppi. It weighs 207 grams and is offered in four color variants.

Information

The phone offers an 8MP front camera

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY packs a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 10

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix HOT 10 PLAY's newly-launched 3GB/32GB model costs Rs. 7,999, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. The mobile is up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung's latest foldable smartphones to debut on August 11

Latest News

Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India

England beat Pakistan in third T20I, seal series: Records broken

Sports

Samsung's latest foldable smartphones to debut on August 11

Technology

'Barsaat Ki Dhun' review: Generic music paired with silly video

Entertainment

Over 1.5 million children lost caregivers to COVID-19 worldwide: Report

World

Latest Technology News

iQOO 7 will get a new 'Monster Orange' color variant

Technology

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Bitmoji AOD via update

Technology

Jeff Bezos travels to space in his own rocket

Technology

Billionaires are flying to space, but where does it begin?

Technology

No sign of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in breast milk: Study

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Infinix Hot 10S goes official in India at Rs. 10,000

Technology

Infinix Hot 10S to debut in India on May 20

Technology

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched in India at Rs. 8,500

Technology

Prior to launch, Flipkart confirms Infinix Hot 10 Play's specifications

Technology

Infinix Mobile News

Infinix Hot 10 Play, with MediaTek Helio G25 processor, announced

Technology

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India at Rs. 15,000

Technology

Infinix Smart 4 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Technology

Infinix Hot 10 gets a new (4GB/64GB) variant in India

Technology

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i featuring quad cameras, launched

Technology
Trending Topics