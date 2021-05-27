Home / News / Science News / Infinix Hot 10S's first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 10S's first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Infinix's recently-launched Hot 10S smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India today at 12pm. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 9,499. To recall, the Infinix Hot 10S was announced in India last week. It has an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone comes in four color options

Infinix Hot 10S features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in 7-degree Purple, Heart of Ocean, 95-degree Black, and Morandi Green color variants.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a tertiary 'AI lens.' For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The Infinix Hot 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Infinix Hot 10S: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Hot 10S costs Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. As part of the first sale, the two variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499, respectively.

Infinix Hot 10S
Pros:
Smooth 90Hz display
Solid battery life
Good performance
Expandable storage
Latest Android 11 software
Cons:
Slow charging speed
Secondary cameras are gimmicky
