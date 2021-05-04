Infinix Hot 10S to be launched in India next week

As an addition to its Hot 10 series of smartphones, Infinix is gearing up to launch the Hot 10S model in India in the second week of May, according to 91Mobiles.

To recall, the handset was unveiled in the international markets last month. It has a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

Design and display

The device offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The Infinix Hot 10S features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader.

The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes in four color variants.

The handset boasts of a 48MP main camera

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and an 'AI lens.' On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a Helio G85 processor

The Infinix Hot 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Infinix Hot 10S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Hot 10S in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in the international markets, the handset costs $130 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the 6GB/128GB model.