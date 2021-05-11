Infinix Hot 10T, with MediaTek Helio G70 processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:54 pm

Infinix has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Hot 10T, in Kenya. It sports a starting price-tag of Ksh 15,499 (roughly Rs. 10,700). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and Infinix 'Dar-link' for an optimized gaming experience. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The Infinix Hot 10T features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Black, 7-degree Purple, Morandi Green, and Heart Of Ocean colors.

Information

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The Infinix Hot 10T sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and an AI lens along with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper along with a dual-LED flash.

Internals

It boots XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix Hot 10T is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix Hot 10T: Pricing and availability

In Kenya, the Infinix Hot 10T starts at Ksh 15,499 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Ksh 17,499 (around Rs. 12,000) for the 4GB/128GB variant. It is available for purchase via various offline stores.