Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Surbhi Shah
Jun 12, 2021
Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart
Infinix NOTE 10's first sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart

Infinix's recently-launched NOTE 10 smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India tomorrow i.e. June 13. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting 12pm. As for the key highlights, the device offers a Full-HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and Display

The phone comes in three color options

The Infinix NOTE 10 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in 95-degree Black, 7-degree Purple, and Emerald Green color variants.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 10 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It boots XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Infinix NOTE 10: Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix NOTE 10 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart from 12pm onwards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000

