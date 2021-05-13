Home / News / Science News / Infinix Note 10 series, with a 90Hz screen, goes official
Science

Infinix Note 10 series, with a 90Hz screen, goes official

Infinix Note 10 series debuts in the global markets

As the successor to its Infinix Note 8-series of smartphones, Hong Kong-based Infinix Mobile has launched the all-new Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro NFC models. They come with a Full-HD+ display, up to four rear cameras, a mid-tier MediaTek Helio chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro monikered handsets share the same hardware except for NFC support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones sport a 90Hz LCD panel

The Infinix Note 10 line-up features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The handsets bear a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. They are offered in Black, 7-degree Purple, Emerald Green (Note 10), and Nordic Secret (Note 10 Pro) colors.

Cameras

There is a 16MP front camera

The Infinix Note 10 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. The 10 Pro and 10 Pro NFC are equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP camera.

Internals

The devices boot XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The vanilla Note 10 is backed by a Helio G85 chipset while the Pro models are powered by a Helio G95 processor. All the three devices come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The regular model supports 18W fast-charging, whereas the Pro variants support 33W fast-charging.

Information

Infinix Note 10 series: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Note 10 starts at $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700) whereas the Note 10 Pro range starts at $260 (around Rs. 19,000). The handsets will go on sale later this month.

