Infinix SMART 5A will debut in India on August 2

Infinix SMART 5A's India launch confirmed

Infinix is all set to launch a new budget-range smartphone, the SMART 5A, in India on August 2, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed. The handset will have an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery offering up to 16 hours of gaming time. It will come with a 'JioExclusive' device lock offer, wherein the customers will get Rs. 550 instant cashback.

The display will offer 500-nits of brightness

The Infinix SMART 5A will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 500-nits of brightness. It will measure 8.7mm in thickness and weigh 183g. It will be offered in Ocean Wave, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan colors.

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Infinix SMART 5A will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, a 5MP front-facing snapper is expected.

It will run on Android 11 OS

Details regarding the Infinix SMART 5A's processor are unclear at the moment. It is likely to be loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 28 hours of music playback time. It will also provide support for all the basic connectivity options.

Infinix SMART 5A: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Infinix SMART 5A will be announced on August 2. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 7,000 in India. The handset will be available via Flipkart. Jio will also provide a 'JioExclusive' device lock program where customers can avail Rs. 550 instant cashback by locking the phone's network with Jio SIM.