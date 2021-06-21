Home / News / Technology News / Infinix India confirms new smartphone with 160W fast-charging support
Infinix India confirms new smartphone with 160W fast-charging support

Infinix India has released the first teaser for its mysterious new smartphone that is touted to support 160W super-fast charging technology. The current wired fast-charging benchmark is of 120W that is offered by some flagship smartphones like the Nubia Z30 Pro, iQOO 7, and Black Shark 4 Pro. To recall, this new phone's render was leaked last week, revealing its design details and features.

Have a look at the official teaser

The phone might bear an OLED screen

According to the renders, the forthcoming Infinix smartphone will flaunt a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and extremely curved edges. On the rear, it will have a triple rear camera module and "NOW" branding. Considering that it may offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, the handset is likely to sport an OLED display. It may come in a white and black color combination.

A periscope telephoto camera is expected

The upcoming Infinix handset might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a large main sensor, a secondary (ultra-wide or depth) lens, and a tertiary periscope telephoto shooter. For selfies and video, there will be a single front-facing snapper.

It will have a USB Type-C port for charging

The specifications of this unnamed Infinix smartphone are still under the wraps. However, the device is touted to offer 160W fast-charging support, which should enable users to charge their phones in under 10 minutes. We expect the handset to pack flagship-grade hardware, run on Android 11, and offer support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

How much will it cost?

Infinix is expected to reveal more details of this mystery smartphone over the coming weeks. However, if it packs a top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset or an equivalent chipset, we expect it to cost north of Rs. 50,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M21 'Prime Edition' might debut as '2021 Edition'

