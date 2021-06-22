Home / News / Technology News / Infinix's upcoming 'ZERO X' smartphone tipped to offer 108MP camera
Infinix's upcoming 'ZERO X' smartphone tipped to offer 108MP camera

Infinix ZERO X will support 50W wireless fast-charging support

Yesterday, Infinix India had teased the arrival of a new smartphone with 160W wired fast-charging support. Now, reliable tipster Ice Universe has leaked some marketing posters of the device, revealing its official moniker and other key features. The handset will be called ZERO X and it will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support as well as a 108MP main camera. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a curved display

The Infinix ZERO X will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and 'NOW' branding. The handset will offer an OLED display, possibly with a high refresh rate. It will come in at least a black and white color combination.

It will sport a periscope telephoto lens

The Infinix ZERO X will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto shooter with optical zoom support. However, the full specifications are unclear as of now. For selfies, there will be a single camera.

It should boot Android 11

Details regarding the Infinix ZERO X's processor, storage, and battery are unclear as of now. However, it is confirmed to offer 160W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. It should run on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Infinix ZERO X: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Infinix ZERO X smartphone. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it will be a flagship offering and may cost upwards of Rs. 50,000 in India.

