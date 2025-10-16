Instagram adds new Diwali filters to brighten up your posts
Instagram just rolled out six new Diwali-themed filters, powered by Meta AI, to help you add some festive sparkle to your posts.
You can now decorate your photos with Fireworks, Diyas, and Rangoli, or jazz up your videos with Lanterns, Marigold flowers, and Rangoli—all inspired by classic Diwali vibes.
How to use the new filters
Just open Instagram Stories, pick a photo or video, tap the Restyle (paintbrush) icon, and select a Diwali filter.
If you're editing a video, use the Edits app before exporting.
Got Ray-Ban Meta glasses? You can even say "Hey Meta, Restyle This" after snapping a pic for instant effects.
Availability and duration of filters
These festive filters are free for users in India, the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia—and they'll stick around until October 29, 2024.
It's all part of Meta's push to make content creation easier and more culturally relevant for everyone.