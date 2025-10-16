Instagram adds new Diwali filters to brighten up your posts Technology Oct 16, 2025

Instagram just rolled out six new Diwali-themed filters, powered by Meta AI, to help you add some festive sparkle to your posts.

You can now decorate your photos with Fireworks, Diyas, and Rangoli, or jazz up your videos with Lanterns, Marigold flowers, and Rangoli—all inspired by classic Diwali vibes.