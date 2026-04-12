Instagram autoapplies 13-plus content filter to under 18s in India
Technology
Instagram just dropped some major safety changes for teens in India.
Now, if you're under 18, your account automatically gets a 13-plus content filter, so your feed stays more age-appropriate by default.
It's all part of Instagram's push to make the app safer and friendlier for younger users.
Parents must approve disabling 13-plus filter
If you want to turn off the 13-plus filter, you'll need a parent's OK first.
The update also tightens rules around strong language, risky stunts, and other harmful stuff, plus there's a new "Limited Content" mode that gives parents more say over what you can see or comment on.
All these changes are aimed at keeping teens protected while they scroll.