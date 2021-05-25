Home / News / Science News / Instagram could reward content creators with Bonuses for uploading Reels
Instagram could reward content creators with Bonuses for uploading Reels

Chandraveer Mathur
May 25, 2021
Instagram could reward content creators with Bonuses for uploading Reels
Instagram could give creators Bonuses for using Instagram Reels

In today's age where social media is drawing flak for targeted advertising, firms such as Facebook, its subsidiaries, Snap Inc., and Twitter are desperately trying to monetize their platforms in other ways. Most recently, a developer named Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter uncovered Instagram's under-development idea to pay creators "Bonuses" for using Instagram Reels. Here are more details.

In this article
Industry trend

Social media giants have been announcing benefits for creators

Recently, social media bigwigs have announced a variety of programs to attract content creators to their platforms. Snap Inc. had announced that it would award $1 million to popular creators on the app every day. Similarly, YouTube unveiled the Shorts Fund to promote the usage of its short-form video feature called YouTube Shorts. It appears that Instagram could soon hop on the bandwagon.

Twitter Post

Alessandro Paluzzi shares the 'Bonuses' announcement page he found

Details

In-app announcement suggests Instagram would pay creators for Reels

Digging through the back-end code for Instagram, developer Paluzzi found an in-app announcement screen that promised content creators could get paid for the Reels they create. Explaining the first point of the announcement, SocialMediaToday said that Instagram would pay creators for new Reels once they reach certain variable "Bonus thresholds" to claim earnings from the app.

Goal tracker

Payouts would probably be based on upload volume, audience engagement

Instagram will also incorporate a tracker to help creators monitor the progress they make toward the aforementioned thresholds or earning goals. The leaked announcement page also suggests Instagram would keep creators up to speed with new monetization options in the future as well. Rumor has it that Instagram would pay select creators for their Reels based on upload volume or audience engagement metrics.

Coming soon?

Copy-pasting features, luring creators with monetary benefits working for Facebook?

That said, Reels is Facebook's version of TikTok. Despite recent fiascos, Facebook has managed to woo users and creators with relative ease, just by outright copying features from smaller rival platforms such as Clubhouse and TikTok. At this time, monetary benefits to lure creators could nudge the platform in the right direction. However, there isn't any official confirmation about Bonuses from Instagram yet.

