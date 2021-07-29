Home / News / Technology News / From now on, Instagram's Reels can be one minute long
From now on, Instagram's Reels can be one minute long

So far, Instagram only allowed users of its TikTok rival called Reels to make short videos that were half a minute long. The platform now announced that the maximum duration for Reels has been extended to a full minute (60 seconds). Instagram seems to have mimicked TikTok and YouTube Shorts, both of which allow users to create 60-second-long videos. Here are more details.

TikTok has a one minute limit since 2018

Since its inception, YouTube Shorts has had a one-minute time limit on videos. Similarly, TikTok has given creators the one-minute limit since 2018. Recently, TikTok announced that it's mulling over the idea to extend the limit to three minutes to allow for "even richer storytelling and entertainment." Meanwhile, Instagram tweeted a meme to announce the new liberal limit for Reels.

Instagram allowed its Reels users to choose between a 15-second and a 30-second time limit for uploads. Videos longer than those could be uploaded on IGTV, an Instagram-associated platform designed for long-form videos. Instagram's announcement could bolster creators' interest in the platform given that the competition in the short video app space has been heating up in recent months.

Alongside the announcement about Reels, three major changes were rolled out for Instagram accounts used by children under the age of 16. First off, these accounts would be set to Private by default. This would give the user more control over who views the content they share. Secondly, Instagram claims it's making it harder for potentially suspicious accounts to find these youngsters' accounts.

Instagram defines a suspicious account as one owned by an adult that is recently reported or blocked by another user. Instagram promised that it will limit children's account discoverability via Explore, Reels, and the Suggested Accounts section. Lastly, Instagram will limit options for advertisers to reach children aged 16 or younger. It said that the age limit could be 18 years in some countries.

