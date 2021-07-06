Like Twitter's Super Follow, Instagram developing 'Exclusive Stories' for subscribers
Hot on the heels of Twitter's Super Follow feature, Facebook-owned Instagram has confirmed that "Exclusive Stories" is in the pipeline for creators. The new feature was first spotted by application analyst Alessandro Paluzzi late last month. It allows creators to paywall Instagram Stories so only subscribers can view them. Although the subscription options for such exclusive content remain yet unknown, here are more details.
Feature spotted days after Adam Mosseri's video outlining Instagram's plans
Late in June, Paluzzi spotted the Exclusive Stories feature on the Instagram app. The feature was spotted just days after Instagram boss Adam Mosseri tweeted a short video outlining plans to double down on efforts supporting creators. Interestingly, Twitter's similar feature called Super Follow is already live and allows influential Twitter users to paywall tweets, newsletters, and deals behind a recurring monthly subscription.
Exclusive Stories can be added to highlights, cannot be screenshot
Screenshots shared by Paluzzi suggest that Exclusive Stories can only be viewed by members of a particular group, possibly a subscriber-exclusive fan club. Reportedly, Instagram users viewing Exclusive Stories will not be able to take screenshots for redistribution. Additionally, Instagram users who upload Exclusive Stories will be able to add them to the Highlights on their profile so new subscribers can view the content.
Exclusive Stories screenshots are just internal prototypes: Instagram
Instagram recently confirmed to TechCrunch that the Exclusive Stories feature is in development, but the screenshots being circulated were only "internal prototypes." The feature isn't even available to Alpha testers on Android yet, and Instagram said that it was "not at a place to talk about this project just yet." That said, subscription options for memberships and the feature's tentative release timeline remain unknown.
Instagram could also help creators sell NFTs sometime soon
In related news, Mosseri told The Information in May that Instagram was "exploring" subscriptions alongside other new features like NFTs. Paluzzi also recently uncovered evidence suggesting Instagram's NFT feature called Collectibles that show digital memorabilia could appear in a new tab on the creator's account. Another screenshot shows that creators can demand set prices for said Collectibles and sell them to buyers as NFTs.