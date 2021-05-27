Instagram launches new 'Shop' tab section exclusively for product drops

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 05:40 pm

Instagram groups product drops in dedicated section under ‘Shop’ tab

In yet another move markedly reducing dependency on advertising revenue, Instagram has announced that it will add a new section called "Drops" under the Shop tab on the app. The term "drop" is used to drum up hype and exclusivity in the streetwear fashion scene for products that release in limited quantities. Here's more information about the new feature.

What just dropped?

Customers can view limited-run items that drop for sale

TechCrunch reported that Drops will have a dedicated section inside the Instagram app at the top of the Shop tab. Using the new section, customers can browse the latest limited-run items as well as upcoming product launches. Just like other products on Instagram's Shop tab, users can make purchases directly within the app (via Checkout on Instagram) without being redirected to external websites.

Bypassing Apple

Instagram has temporarily waived selling fees to boost adoption

This new-age e-commerce trend provides Instagram another avenue to monetize its platform. Instagram and its parent company Facebook will eventually collect fees from sellers to offset the revenue lost due to Apple's crackdown on iOS apps that track user activity to provide targeted advertisements. However, in order to jump-start the initial adoption of this business model, it has temporarily waived its selling fees.

Cop the drop

Customers can set up reminders for upcoming product Drops

In addition to viewing upcoming product Drops, Instagram users will be able to set up reminders so they don't miss an upcoming product drop. The product release reminders feature was introduced on the social media platform in 2019. Since then, brands across fashion, beauty, and streetwear, such as Hill House Home, Dragun Beauty, and Adidas, have reportedly leveraged the feature.

Launch

Instagram has begun testing feature for mobile users in US

Instagram clarified that for brands to be eligible for being featured on Drops, they need to use the product launch feature available to businesses on Checkout with Instagram. This week five Drops will be available to Instagram users (Android and iOS, not web) in the US. The number will reportedly vary from week to week as Instagram continues to test the feature.