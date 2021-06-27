Instagram is testing Feed post uploads via website on desktops
Earlier this month, Facebook-owned image sharing platform Instagram was spotted developing features that would allow users to upload content directly from a computer. Now, the social media platform has officially rolled out a live test of this capability. A small group of users is now able to access the full suite of image upload options for Instagram from their desktop browser.
Instagram is a mobile-centric platform, website only allowed content consumption
To date, Instagram has primarily been an app that targeted mobile users on Android and iOS. A customer-facing website does exist but it only supports content consumption. Instagram posts, Stories, Reels, and IGTV videos could be viewed on the website or Instagram's desktop app. Social media expert Matt Navarra uploaded screenshots on Twitter showing off Instagram's newest upload options for images.
Select users can upload using '+' button on website
Instagram's desktop app users who've been selected for the live test of the new feature will see a "+" icon on the top bar. Clicking it opens a floating window where users can drag-and-drop images and videos they want to upload from their computer. Once an image/video has been selected, users can access Instagram's familiar editing tools carried over from the mobile app.
Desktop editing tools, filters carried over from mobile app
Once you've used Instagram's tools to apply adjustments and filters to the selected image/video, you can use the "Next" button to tag other Instagram users and finish uploading your post. Instagram told Social Media Today that to improve the experience of accessing Instagram from a computer, it is now testing the ability to create a Feed post on the desktop browser.
New feature will help professional photographers and graphic designers
We hope the new feature makes uploading convenient for professional photographers and graphic designers who use computer programs to retouch and create images, respectively. For now, one cannot upload Reels and Stories to Instagram from their desktop. Interestingly, business accounts have been able to upload IGTV videos from their desktops via Facebook's Creator Studio since 2019. Recently, Instagram also improved the desktop story-viewing interface.