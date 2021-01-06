Instagram testing new carousel-like layout for Stories on desktops

Desktop users will be able to see previous/next Stories
The new layout will allow desktop users to see the previous and the next Stories along with the one they are currently viewing.
Navigating through Stories will continue to have the same controls as the mobile application. You can also allow the tiles to continue playing automatically.
The layout will make it easier to track already-viewed Stories and the ones coming up.
Report
Instagram started testing new layout last month
Speaking to Engadget, a spokesperson for Instagram confirmed that the new layout had started being tested on a "small group" of users last month.
However, the spokesperson did not say when the new feature might become widely available.
Instagram will likely collect feedback from the test group, based on which the layout might be updated and see a wider roll-out.
Desktop
Instagram focuses on desktop as user base grew during lockdown
Instagram has been improving the functionality of its desktop site as it was the only main interface that grew the most during the COVID-19 lockdown.
While launching Messaging on the desktop in September 2020, Instagram had said, "Because of this, products like Instagram Messaging and Instagram Live, became even more important in helping people stay connected with the people and things they love."
Lives
Instagram also added new features to Lives
Apart from focusing on desktop features such as Messaging and Live, last month, Instagram announced that it is making live broadcasts longer. The previous cap of one hour on Lives has been raised to four hours.
The new 'Live Rooms' also allows up to four people to go live together. India is among the first countries where this feature has been rolled out.