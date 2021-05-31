Home / News / Science News / Intel announces 5G modem, 11th generation processors for thin-and-light notebooks
Intel announces 5G modem, 11th generation processors for thin-and-light notebooks

Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:42 pm
Intel announces 5G modem, 11th generation processors for thin-and-light notebooks
Intel launches new 11th generation processors for ultralight notebooks

Earlier in May, Intel launched its 11th-generation Tiger Lake H-series processors for mobile workstations, but that's not all. At the upcoming Computex 2021 virtual show, Intel is announcing its flagship U-series processor, the Core i7-1195G7, and the most powerful U-series Core i5 chip, the Core i5-1155G7. Intel claims the new Core i7 chip can achieve boost clock speeds of up to 5GHz.

Earlier in May, Intel launched 11th-generation mobile workstation processors

The Computex Forum is an event where computer hardware manufacturers showcase their newest products. The 2020 event was postponed from June to September before being canceled entirely. The three-day Computex 2021 virtual event will begin on June 1. Earlier this month, Intel had launched three eight-core and two six-core processors that draw 35W of power except for the Core i9 11980HK that draws 65W.

New processors have lower power draw, Iris Xe integrated graphics

Unlike the H-series processors that debuted earlier this month, the U-series has a lower rated power between 12W and 28W. The Verge reported that both the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 are configured with four cores and eight threads. The new processors will rely on Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics to deliver a display output since they are designed for thin-and-light laptops.

Core i7-1195G7 capable of 5GHz boost clock speed

Intel claims that the Core i5-1155G7 chip has a base clock speed of 2.56GHz and a maximum single-core boost clock speed of 4.5GHz. The more powerful Core i7-1195G7 chip has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz but Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology can help deliver a single-core boost clock speed of 5GHz.

Notebook processors can't sustain 5GHz boost clock speed

This is reportedly Intel's first U-series processor capable of 5GHz out of the box. Intel's first mobile processor to achieve this clock speed was launched in 2019. However, we believe it's unlikely that a thin-and-light notebook would be able to sustain a 5GHz boost clock speeds for extended durations due to the notebook's thermal restrictions and Intel's older 10-nanometer manufacturing process.

Intel's new 5G Solution 5000 was made in three-way collaboration

Besides the new processors, Intel announced a new 5G modem solution for laptops that manufacturers can integrate into their products. The Intel 5G Solution 5000 will occupy an M.2 slot on the device's motherboard. This modem is a collaboration between Intel, MediaTek (responsible for firmware), and Fibocom (for manufacturing modules). Products featuring the new processors and modem can be expected by the year-end.

