International Academy of Astronautics requires independent verification for alien signals
Spotting aliens? Not so fast, the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) has rolled out strict new rules for how scientists handle possible extraterrestrial signals.
Now, before anyone can shout aliens!, the signal has to be double-checked by several independent teams using different equipment.
The goal: keep things legit and stop rumors or fake news from spreading.
IAA requires public data, global discussion
The IAA's update isn't just about science: it's also about protecting researchers from backlash if they make a big discovery.
The guidelines call for total transparency, with all data made public, and say no one should reply to an alien message without a global discussion first (think: United Nations-level talks).
They're even setting up a special committee to look at the long-term impact of making contact.
The full framework gets its debut at the International Astronautical Congress in Turkey this August.