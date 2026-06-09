International Academy of Astronautics requires independent verification for alien signals

IAA requires public data, global discussion

The IAA's update isn't just about science: it's also about protecting researchers from backlash if they make a big discovery.

The guidelines call for total transparency, with all data made public, and say no one should reply to an alien message without a global discussion first (think: United Nations-level talks).

They're even setting up a special committee to look at the long-term impact of making contact.

The full framework gets its debut at the International Astronautical Congress in Turkey this August.