Science

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

iOS 15’s newest feature allows drag and drop images, files, and text between apps

For years now, AirDrop has provided Apple users unparalleled convenience when sharing media between Apple devices. Now that developers have access to the beta version of iOS 15, a new multitasking feature for iPhones has been discovered. Just like a similar feature on the iPad, it helps drag and drop images, text, and other media between apps running on the same device. Here's more.

In this article
First sighting

iOS 15 borrows the new feature from similar iPadOS implementation

After Apple unveiled iOS 15 at its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) last week, developers have been given access to the operating system's beta version so they can optimize their apps accordingly. MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci spotted a new cross-app drag and drop feature and demonstrated its use on Twitter. The feature has been available on iPad since 2017 but is new for iPhones.

Twitter Post

Federico Viticci demonstrates how drag and drop works on iOS

Details

New feature copies items from one app to another conveniently

The iOS 15 features page on Apple's website says that the "Drag and drop" feature can be used to "pick up images, documents, and files from one app and drag them into another." It should be noted that when files are dragged and dropped using this feature, they are copied to the second app and not moved.

How to use

Drag and drop is available only on developer beta version

To use the new feature, first ensure that your iPhone is running the latest developer beta version of iOS 15 (one must be a developer to have access). Now, tap and hold the content you want to drop in another app. Without lifting that finger, use another finger to open the other app. Use the user interface's (UI) visual cues to drop the content.

Unintuitive?

Feature can be used to copy multiple items as well

MacRumors reported that while one item is selected, in some apps, you can use another finger to select more items that can then be dropped as a stack in the destination app. The UI will show selected items gathered as a stack under the finger that selected the first item. We believe that the system is unintuitive and would take some getting used to.

Spit and polish

Third-party app support for drag and drop remains uncertain

It remains unclear if third-party apps will support drag and drop when the stable version of iOS 15 is released in September this year, although we believe it should work across most apps. Additionally, it is unclear if the feature will work on older iPhones with a physical home button. Meanwhile, we hope this productivity feature becomes easier to use before the final release.

