Technology

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Apple is working to launch the new-generation iPad mini later this year. In the latest development, 9to5Mac has shared the key specifications of the tablet. As per the leak, the iPad mini 6 (codenamed J310) will come with an A15 Bionic chipset, a Type-C port, and a magnetic Smart Connector as seen on the iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will offer a Touch ID fingerprint sensor

The iPad mini 6 will feature an aluminium body with slim bezels and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. On the rear, it will have a single camera. The device might bear an 8.5- to 9.0-inch IPS LCD display with a QHD+ (1536x2048 pixels) resolution. It will also support the Apple Pencil and will be offered in three color options.

An 8MP front camera is expected

The iPad mini 6 is speculated to pack a single 16MP camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the device will run on iPadOS 15

The iPad mini 6 will draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on iPadOS 15 and offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C port, and a magnetic Smart Connector for attaching compatible accessories such as a portable keyboard. Its battery size, however, is unknown at the moment.

iPad mini 6: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing of the iPad mini 6 are under the wraps as of now. Given the rumored specifications, we expect it to start at around Rs. 35,000 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Trending Topics