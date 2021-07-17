Home / News / Technology News / Apple iPhone 13 tipped to come with Wi-Fi 6E support
Apple iPhone 13 tipped to come with Wi-Fi 6E support

Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 03:33 pm
Apple iPhone 13 tipped to come with Wi-Fi 6E support
iPhone 13 will support Wi-Fi 6E and get a LiDAR sensor

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on launching the iPhone 13 flagship smartphone later this year. In the latest development, DigiTimes has revealed that the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E with improved range and speed. The report also suggests that the iPhone 13 line-up will get a LiDAR sensor for the camera setup. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will feature an LTPO display and smaller notch

As per previous reports, iPhone 13 will come with a smaller notch as compared to the current models, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a dual camera unit. The device might bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1179x2532 pixels) LTPO screen with the Face ID biometric system. There are chances for the model to get a button-less profile.

Information

It will sport a 13MP rear camera module

The iPhone 13 is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide camera along with a LiDAR sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might have a 13MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

A 3,285mAh battery is expected

The iPhone 13 is likely to draw power from an Apple A14 Bionic chipset paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on iOS 15 and house a 3,285mAh battery with fast charging and reverse wireless charging support. Apart from Wi-Fi 6E, it should offer connectivity support for Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information

iPhone 13: Pricing details

At present, details pertaining to the pricing of the iPhone 13 are unknown. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, the iPhone 13 line-up could start at around Rs. 90,000.

