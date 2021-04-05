Apple iPhone 13 Pro tipped to feature a smaller notch

Details regarding the camera specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro are scarce, except that it might feature an f/1.8 ultra-wide lens. For reference, the iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in September. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 1.2 lakh.