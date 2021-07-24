iPhone 13 will reportedly support 25W fast-charging

Apple is expected to launch its flagship iPhone 13 series of smartphones in the coming months. In the latest development, a report by MyDrivers suggests that some models of the line-up will offer support for 25W fast-charging. Previous leaks have revealed that iPhone 13 will come with the always-on-display feature, variants with up to 1TB of storage, and a LiDAR sensor. Here's our roundup.

It will flaunt a button-less profile

The iPhone 13 is expected to feature a less wider notch, slim bezels, and a button-less built. On the rear, it might pack a dual camera unit. The handset shall sport a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1179x2532 pixels) LTPO screen. For biometric authentication, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor along with the Face ID security system.

The phone will get a 13MP front camera

The iPhone 13 is likely to bear a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens along with a LiDAR sensor. Up front, it should have a 13MP selfie snapper.

An Apple A14 Bionic chipset will power the model

The iPhone 13 will draw power from an Apple A14 Bionic processor coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 15 and should be equipped with a 3,285mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

iPhone 13: Pricing

The official pricing details of the iPhone 13 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen later this year around September. However, it will likely start at around Rs. 90,000.