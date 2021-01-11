iPhone 13 tipped to come with a smaller display notch

The next-generation iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, will feature a smaller display notch, according to details revealed by MacOtakara.
The Japanese blog claims that the iPhone 13 will retain the form factor of the current model but with a smaller screen cut-out due to a change in position of the top receiver, which houses a stereo speaker and a microphone.
The upcoming iPhone 13 will carry forward iPhone 12's metal frame with flat edges and glass protection on both the front and back. It will also have the same height and width as the existing model. However, the overall thickness will increase by approximately 0.26mm.
Refinement
The rear camera will get some cosmetic changes
MacOtakara notes that the rear camera's "lens cover part will be no longer stretched." Instead, the entire section "will be increased by about 0.9mm" with a sheet of sapphire glass on top of the lenses to make it appear like a single camera unit.
Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro is also likely to get sensor-shift optical image stabilization technology.
Smoother screens
iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 120Hz OLED screens
Separately, a report by The Elecclaims that the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models will feature Samsung-sourced 120Hz LTPO OLED screens.
LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays are more power-efficient than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panels and can have a dynamic refresh rate without additional hardware.
The non-Pro iPhone 13 variants are tipped to bear 60Hz LTPS OLED panels.
Information
When will the iPhone 13 series be launched?
If Apple follows its traditional launch cycle, we can expect the iPhone 13 series to be announced sometime around September this year. The line-up is likely to carry a starting price tag of Rs. 70,000 for the base variant of iPhone 13 mini.