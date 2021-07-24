Home / News / Technology News / iQOO 7 5G Monster Orange color option unveiled in India
iQOO 7 5G Monster Orange color option unveiled in India

iQOO 7 5G gets a new Monster Orange color variant

Vivo-backed iQOO has introduced a new color variant, called Monster Orange, for its iQOO 7 5G smartphone in India. The latest model has been priced starting at Rs. 31,990 and joins the existing Ice Blue and Storm Black shades. To recall, the iQOO 7 5G was announced in April this year with a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 6.62-inch display, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO 7 5G features a centrally aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 163.3x76.4x8.4mm and weighs 196 grams.

There is a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

It supports 66W fast-charging

The iQOO 7 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 7 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 7 5G carries a starting price tag of Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions cost Rs. 33,990 and Rs. 35,990, respectively. The Monster Orange variant will be up for grabs in India starting July 26 via Amazon.

