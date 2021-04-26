iQOO 7 series launched in India starting at Rs. 32,000

iQOO has launched its latest 7-series of smartphones in India. The line-up, including the gaming-centric 7 and flagship 7 Legend models, starts at Rs. 31,990.

Both the devices sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, three rear cameras, a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The handsets boast of a liquid cooling system

The iQOO 7 and 7 Legend feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The handsets bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

They also have a liquid cooling system to prevent overheating.

Information

What distinguishes iQOO 7 Legend from the standard model?

The iQOO 7 Legend sports a marine aluminium frame, AG frosted glass body, and a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design with a white-colored back panel. A "Fascination meets Innovation" slogan is written on the red, black, and blue logo stripes.

Cameras

They sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter.

The 7 Legend model offers a similar camera module but replaces the monochrome sensor with a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens.

For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 16MP (2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They offer support for 5G network

The iQOO 7 and 7 Legend are powered by a Snapdragon 870 and a Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

They pack a 4,400mAh and a 4,000mAh battery, respectively, with 66W fast-charging support and boot Android 11.

The duo also supports the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the 5G network.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO 7 and 7 Legend: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 7 is priced at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant, and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

The 7 Legend starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The handsets will be available for pre-order from May 1 via Amazon and iQOO's official website.