Home / News / Science News / iQOO 7 series launched in India starting at Rs. 32,000
Science

iQOO 7 series launched in India starting at Rs. 32,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 03:44 pm
iQOO 7 series launched in India starting at Rs. 32,000

iQOO has launched its latest 7-series of smartphones in India. The line-up, including the gaming-centric 7 and flagship 7 Legend models, starts at Rs. 31,990.

Both the devices sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, three rear cameras, a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The handsets boast of a liquid cooling system

The iQOO 7 and 7 Legend feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The handsets bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

They also have a liquid cooling system to prevent overheating.

Information

What distinguishes iQOO 7 Legend from the standard model?

The iQOO 7 Legend sports a marine aluminium frame, AG frosted glass body, and a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design with a white-colored back panel. A "Fascination meets Innovation" slogan is written on the red, black, and blue logo stripes.

Cameras

They sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter.

The 7 Legend model offers a similar camera module but replaces the monochrome sensor with a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens.

For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 16MP (2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They offer support for 5G network

The iQOO 7 and 7 Legend are powered by a Snapdragon 870 and a Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

They pack a 4,400mAh and a 4,000mAh battery, respectively, with 66W fast-charging support and boot Android 11.

The duo also supports the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the 5G network.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO 7 and 7 Legend: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 7 is priced at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant, and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

The 7 Legend starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The handsets will be available for pre-order from May 1 via Amazon and iQOO's official website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
HONOR Play 20 smartphone, with a Unisoc processor, goes official
Latest News
Coronavirus: Why is India facing an oxygen shortage?
India
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple puts Facebook, Google on notice, and more
Science
Twitter will display region-specific vaccination information prompt in user timelines
Science
Leonardo DiCaprio to lead Oscar-winning 'Another Round' English language remake?
Entertainment
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule had a near-miss with space debris
Science
Latest Science News
Apple releases software updates for iPhone, iPad, macOS, and tvOS
Science
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's specifications confirmed via Google Play Console
Science
Telegram update includes scheduled voice chats, in-chat payments, media-player updates
Science
Itel Vision 2, with three rear cameras, launched in India
Science
OPPO A53s 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs. 15,000
Science
Trending Topics