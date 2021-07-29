iQOO 8 will feature a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:05 pm

iQOO 8's display specifications revealed

iQOO is all set to launch its flagship 8 model in China on August 2. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the upcoming handset will flaunt an E5 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 10-bit color support. It will also feature LTPO (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology that will allow for a 1-120Hz variable screen refresh rate. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will bear a punch-hole design

The iQOO 8 is expected to come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.62-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 2K resolution, 10-bit color support, and an adaptive refresh rate that will switch between 1-120Hz, depending on the content on screen.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 8 might have a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) tertiary sensor. For selfies, it is likely to offer a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The iQOO 8 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. According to the leaks, the device might offer 160W or 120W wired fast-charging support, which will fully charge the phone within 15 minutes.

Information

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 2. However, considering the specifications, it might be priced at around Rs. 45,000.