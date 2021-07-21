Home / News / Technology News / iQOO 8's specifications leaked; tipped to debut on August 4
iQOO 8's specifications leaked; tipped to debut on August 4

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 12:57 am
iQOO 8 may be launched on August 4

iQOO is likely to launch a new flagship iQOO 8 smartphone in China on August 4. It is said to be the first handset to feature the all-new Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the key specifications of the iQOO 8, claiming that it will come with a high refresh rate display, 12GB of RAM, and extended RAM feature.

Design and display

The phone will have a punch-hole design

The iQOO 8 is expected to feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, similar to the iQOO 7 series. The screen size is not known as of now, however, the latest leak claims that the handset will bear an AMOLED display with a 1440x3200 pixels resolution and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate. It might also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

iQOO 8 should offer a multi-camera setup on the rear

Details regarding the iQOO 8's camera module are unclear at the moment. For reference, the iQOO 7 sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait snapper.

Internals

It will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO 8 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and might pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place on August 4. However, it will cost higher than the iQOO 7 which starts at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,800) in China.

Trending Topics