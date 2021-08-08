Ahead of launch, iQOO 8's key specifications tipped

iQOO 8 tipped to feature a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset

Vivo-backed iQOO is all prepared to launch its high-end iQOO 8 series of smartphones on August 17. The line-up will include the vanilla iQOO 8 and 8 Pro models. In the latest development, a tipster on Weibo has claimed that the standard iQOO 8 will feature a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, 120W fast-charging support, and a flat display. Here's our roundup.

It will flaunt Samsung's E5 AMOLED display

The iQOO 8 has been tipped to feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit. The device shall bear Samsung's E5 flat AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit color support, and a pixel density of 517ppi.

A 64MP main camera is expected

The iQOO 8 is said to pack triple cameras on the rear, including a 64MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.46) tertiary lens. On the front, it might have a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The iQOO 8 will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of its launch on August 17. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.