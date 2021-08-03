iQOO 8 series confirmed to debut on August 17

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will be launched in China on August 17

iQOO is gearing up to launch its flagship iQOO 8 series of smartphones in China on August 17. The line-up is said to include the vanilla 8 and 8 Pro models. The series is expected to be the first to draw power from the Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. Separately, iQOO 8's display was showcased at the ChinaJoy convention, revealing a punch-hole design.

Design and display

The iQOO 8 will flaunt an E5 AMOLED display

The iQOO 8 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might have a triple camera setup. Although the display size is not known right now, the handset is tipped to bear a Samsung-sourced E5 LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ (1400x3200 pixels) resolution, a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

It might sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 8 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) tertiary snapper. Up front, there might be a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It will offer 160W fast-charging support

The iQOO 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, combined with 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 160W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 17. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 45,000.