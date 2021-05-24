iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition, with a 144Hz display, launched

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition goes official in China

Vivo-backed iQOO has introduced a new version of its Neo5 smartphone, called the Neo5 Vitality Edition (aka Neo5 Lite 5G) in the Chinese market. It starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 44W wired fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It offers a 144Hz screen refresh rate

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is available in Midnight Black and Ice White color options.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition sports a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,600) for the 12GB/256GB version. It is currently up for bookings in China.