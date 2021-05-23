Home / News / Science News / iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online; key specifications revealed
Science

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online; key specifications revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:03 am
iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online; key specifications revealed
iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition's specifications leaked

iQOO is all set to launch a new Neo5 Vitality Edition (aka Neo5 Life) model in China on May 24. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on e-commerce site JD.com, revealing its key specifications. Separately, it has also been spotted on the Geekbench platform with a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will boast of a 144Hz screen refresh rate

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in the shades of white and black.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP snapper is expected.

Internals

It will offer 44W fast-charging support

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be announced at the May 24 launch event. However, considering the given specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000. The handset will be available for purchase via JD.com.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may debut as rebranded M42 5G

Latest News

BTS single 'Butter' breaks multiple records, a day after release

Entertainment

#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas that can help ease leg pain

Lifestyle

Kia to introduce Seltos Nightfall Edition in the US

Auto

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may debut as rebranded M42 5G

Science

La Liga: Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 on final matchday

Sports

Latest Science News

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of launch, iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online

Science

iQOO Z3 spotted on IMEI website; India launch imminent

Science

Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Science

iQOO 7's prices leaked; may cost Rs. 35,000 in India

Science
Trending Topics