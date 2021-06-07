Home / News / Science News / iQOO U3x Standard Edition, with MediaTek Helio G80 processor, launched
iQOO U3x Standard Edition, with MediaTek Helio G80 processor, launched

Surbhi Shah
Jun 07, 2021
iQOO U3x Standard Edition, with MediaTek Helio G80 processor, launched
iQOO U3x Standard Edition launched in China

iQOO has launched a new 'Standard Edition' of its U3x smartphone in China. The handset comes as a watered-down version of the iQOO U3x 5G model, which was announced in March. Starting at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,200), the iQOO U3x Standard Edition offers 4G connectivity, an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an LCD display

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Light Black and Morning Frost White color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Origin OS for iQOO

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

iQOO U3x Standard Edition: Pricing and availability

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is priced at CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,200) for the 4GB/128GB model and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is up for pre-order via Vivo's online store and will go on sale from June 9 onwards.

