Home / News / Science News / iQOO Z3 5G goes official in India at Rs. 20,000
Science

iQOO Z3 5G goes official in India at Rs. 20,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:52 pm
iQOO Z3 5G goes official in India at Rs. 20,000
iQOO launches Z3 5G in India; sale starts today at 1pm

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones in India, Vivo-backed iQOO has launched the Z3 5G model at a starting price of Rs. 19,990. It is available for purchase via Amazon. To recall, the handset was first announced in China in March this year. It has a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, triple rear cameras, and supports 55W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone bears a Full-HD+ LCD screen

iQOO Z3 5G in Ace Black color option
iQOO Z3 5G's Cyber Blue colorway has a gradient finish

The iQOO Z3 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera system. The handset sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Ace Black and Cyber Blue color options.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z3 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The iQOO Z3 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z3 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z3 5G costs Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 22,990 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. It is available for purchase via Amazon with a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon and Rs. 1,500 off on ICICI Bank cards.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000

Latest News

Mahhi Vij pens note after brother (25) succumbs to COVID-19

Entertainment

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the title contenders

Sports

US study gives further credence to Wuhan Lab leak theory

World

Apurva Agnihotri quits 'Anupamaa' barely months after joining the show

Entertainment

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV debuts in India at Rs. 2.43 crore

Auto

Latest Science News

Everything Apple revealed about iOS 15 at WWDC 2021

Science

Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tinder makes it easier for cheaters, and more

Science

OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

iQOO Z3 5G will be priced at around Rs. 20,000

Science

India-specific iQOO Z3's variants and color options tipped

Science

iQOO Z3 5G to debut in India on June 8

Science

Ahead of debut, iQOO Z3 5G appears on Amazon

Science
Trending Topics