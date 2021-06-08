iQOO Z3 5G goes official in India at Rs. 20,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:52 pm

iQOO launches Z3 5G in India; sale starts today at 1pm

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones in India, Vivo-backed iQOO has launched the Z3 5G model at a starting price of Rs. 19,990. It is available for purchase via Amazon. To recall, the handset was first announced in China in March this year. It has a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, triple rear cameras, and supports 55W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone bears a Full-HD+ LCD screen

iQOO Z3 5G in Ace Black color option iQOO Z3 5G's Cyber Blue colorway has a gradient finish

The iQOO Z3 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera system. The handset sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Ace Black and Cyber Blue color options.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z3 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The iQOO Z3 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z3 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z3 5G costs Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 22,990 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. It is available for purchase via Amazon with a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon and Rs. 1,500 off on ICICI Bank cards.