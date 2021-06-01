Home / News / Science News / Ahead of debut, iQOO Z3 5G appears on Amazon
Ahead of debut, iQOO Z3 5G appears on Amazon

Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 12:27 am
Ahead of debut, iQOO Z3 5G appears on Amazon
iQOO Z3 5G's launch timeline and availability details revealed

Vivo-backed iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z3 5G in India in early-June, as hinted by an Amazon microsite for the upcoming smartphone. The landing page also confirms the phone's availability through the e-commerce giant. To recall, the iQOO Z3 5G went official in China in March. It has a Snapdragon 768G chipset, a 120Hz display, and supports 55W fast-charging.

It sports an LCD display

The iQOO Z3 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Silver color options.

The phone has a 16MP front camera

The iQOO Z3 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.

It boots Android 11-based iQOO UI 1.0

The iQOO Z3 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and houses a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The handset also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z3 5G: India pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the pricing details of the iQOO Z3 5G in India at the time of launch, which will take place in the coming days. For reference, it starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) in China.

