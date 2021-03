The iQOO Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB/256GB version. It will be available for purchase in China starting April 1.