ISpA wants India's space sector tagged as 'critical infrastructure'
The Indian Space Association (ISpA) is urging the government to officially label the space sector as "critical infrastructure" in the upcoming budget.
This move could make it easier for space startups and companies to get affordable funding for big, long-term projects, and help cut costs by a couple of percent.
The plan also includes steps to boost India's position in the global space race.
Why does it matter?
If these recommendations go through, Indian private space firms could see more government contracts—ISpA suggests at least half of all missions and hardware should come from local players.
There are also calls for tax breaks, R&D credits, easier loans, and even more foreign investment in rockets and subsystems.
Basically, this could mean more opportunities for young engineers, entrepreneurs, and anyone dreaming of working in India's growing space industry.