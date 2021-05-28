Home / News / Science News / Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000
Science

Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:55 am
Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000
Itel launches entry-level A23 Pro smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone brand Itel has introduced an entry-level 4G smartphone in the Indian market, called the Itel A23 Pro. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,999. Since the handset is targeted at first-time smartphone buyers, the specifications are rather basic. There is a 5.0-inch screen, a UNISOC SC9832E processor, two cameras in total, and a 2,400mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The Itel A23 Pro features a traditional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The rear panel houses a single camera unit. The handset bears a 5.0-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 196ppi and Smart Face Unlock feature. Dimensions-wise, it measures 145.4x73.9x9.85mm, and is available in Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue color options.

Information

The phone offers a 2MP main camera

The Itel A23 Pro comes equipped with a single 2MP rear camera along with a flash unit. For selfies and video calls, it has a 0.3MP front-facing shooter as well as a dedicated flash light.

Internals

It boots Android 10 (Go edition)

The Itel A23 Pro draws power from a UNISOC SC9832E chipset, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and houses a 2,400mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G SIM cards, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Itel A23 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Itel A23 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the solo 1GB/8GB model. However, as part of Reliance Jio's 'Smart India offer,' it can be bought at Rs. 3,899 starting June 1 via MyJio stores, Reliance Digital, and other partner retail stores.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Huawei refreshes MateBook D 14, 15 with latest AMD processors

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Science

#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Business

Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

Auto

After a long wait, Tony Awards finally have a date

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Musk's Boring Company tests underground Tesla tunnel system in Vegas

Science

Realme to launch its budget-friendly C25s model in India soon

Science

COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage: Study

Science

Instagram launches new 'Shop' tab section exclusively for product drops

Science

Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro launched in India at Rs. 10,000

Science

POCO X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart

Science

POCO X3 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 19,000

Science

Gionee Max Pro to debut in India on March 1

Science
Trending Topics