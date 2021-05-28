Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:55 am

Itel launches entry-level A23 Pro smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone brand Itel has introduced an entry-level 4G smartphone in the Indian market, called the Itel A23 Pro. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,999. Since the handset is targeted at first-time smartphone buyers, the specifications are rather basic. There is a 5.0-inch screen, a UNISOC SC9832E processor, two cameras in total, and a 2,400mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The Itel A23 Pro features a traditional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The rear panel houses a single camera unit. The handset bears a 5.0-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 196ppi and Smart Face Unlock feature. Dimensions-wise, it measures 145.4x73.9x9.85mm, and is available in Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue color options.

Information

The phone offers a 2MP main camera

The Itel A23 Pro comes equipped with a single 2MP rear camera along with a flash unit. For selfies and video calls, it has a 0.3MP front-facing shooter as well as a dedicated flash light.

Internals

It boots Android 10 (Go edition)

The Itel A23 Pro draws power from a UNISOC SC9832E chipset, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and houses a 2,400mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G SIM cards, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Itel A23 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Itel A23 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the solo 1GB/8GB model. However, as part of Reliance Jio's 'Smart India offer,' it can be bought at Rs. 3,899 starting June 1 via MyJio stores, Reliance Digital, and other partner retail stores.