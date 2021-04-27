Home / News / Science News / Itel Vision 2, with three rear cameras, launched in India
Itel Vision 2, with three rear cameras, launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 02:34 pm
Itel Vision 2, with three rear cameras, launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Itel has launched its entry-level handset, the Vision 2, in India.

The device sports a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 and is offered in two shades and one storage configuration.

As for the key highlights, it comes with an HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Itel Vision 2 features a punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 450-nits of peak brightness, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is available in Deep Blue and Gradation Green color options.

Information

It has a 13MP main camera

The Itel Vision 2 is equipped with an AI triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor which offers bokeh effects in portrait mode. For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device boots Android 10 (Go Edition)

The Itel Vision 2 is powered by an unspecified octa-core 1.6GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery which can deliver 26 hours of calling time on 4G network.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Dual Active 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Information

Itel Vision 2: Pricing and availability

The Itel Vision 2 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for its solo 2GB/32GB variant. It is exclusively available for purchase via a trading platform called Udaan and offline retail stores.

