Itel Vision 2, with three rear cameras, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 02:34 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Itel has launched its entry-level handset, the Vision 2, in India.

The device sports a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 and is offered in two shades and one storage configuration.

As for the key highlights, it comes with an HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Itel Vision 2 features a punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 450-nits of peak brightness, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is available in Deep Blue and Gradation Green color options.

Information

It has a 13MP main camera

The Itel Vision 2 is equipped with an AI triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor which offers bokeh effects in portrait mode. For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device boots Android 10 (Go Edition)

The Itel Vision 2 is powered by an unspecified octa-core 1.6GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery which can deliver 26 hours of calling time on 4G network.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Dual Active 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Information

Itel Vision 2: Pricing and availability

The Itel Vision 2 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for its solo 2GB/32GB variant. It is exclusively available for purchase via a trading platform called Udaan and offline retail stores.